Mint Primer: Are you middle class? A housing scheme may hold clues

What is this middle class housing scheme?

After enabling access to affordable housing for low- and moderate-income Indians under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the budget for FY25 proposed housing for the middle class. The government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class “living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies" to buy or build their own homes. While this is a part of the ‘housing for all’ policy, it is not an extension of PMAY. It’s a new scheme, for which the government will specify the income levels, location and types of accommodation to identify beneficiaries.