“I really want to see India in the final. Not only I but the entire world wants to see India in the final and witness Pakistan play against India," Akhtar said while tagging India as the “most deserving" one to enter the finals. He also called India and Pakistan as the “most dangerous" teams in the T20 format. He also named other teams in the Indian subcontinent like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the toughest ones in the format.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}