You may remember Shoaib Akhtar predicting earlier that India will lose the semi-final and return home next week. India is no Tees Maar Khan (great achievers), he said. While heavily criticising the Pakistan team after their defeat, the legendary cricketer then claimed he was extremely upset and angry about Pakistan’s loss to Zimbabwe on October 27. Now, he has called India the “most deserving team" to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.
You may remember Shoaib Akhtar predicting earlier that India will lose the semi-final and return home next week. India is no Tees Maar Khan (great achievers), he said. While heavily criticising the Pakistan team after their defeat, the legendary cricketer then claimed he was extremely upset and angry about Pakistan’s loss to Zimbabwe on October 27. Now, he has called India the “most deserving team" to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Now, in the latest video after Pakistan stormed into the finals, Akhtar looks much more poised than before. While he said that Pakistan reached the finals only because of prayers, he said Babar Azam’s team was ready to face India in the finals. “Are you ready for us or not?" he asked.
Now, in the latest video after Pakistan stormed into the finals, Akhtar looks much more poised than before. While he said that Pakistan reached the finals only because of prayers, he said Babar Azam’s team was ready to face India in the finals. “Are you ready for us or not?" he asked.
“I really want to see India in the final. Not only I but the entire world wants to see India in the final and witness Pakistan play against India," Akhtar said while tagging India as the “most deserving" one to enter the finals. He also called India and Pakistan as the “most dangerous" teams in the T20 format. He also named other teams in the Indian subcontinent like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the toughest ones in the format.
“I really want to see India in the final. Not only I but the entire world wants to see India in the final and witness Pakistan play against India," Akhtar said while tagging India as the “most deserving" one to enter the finals. He also called India and Pakistan as the “most dangerous" teams in the T20 format. He also named other teams in the Indian subcontinent like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the toughest ones in the format.
The Rawalpindi Express said that it would be unlikely for England to beat India and enter the finals. However, if such a thing happens, it would be a repeat of what happened in 1992, he claimed. Thirty years back, Pakistan defeated England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the finals and won the world cup under Imran Khan’s captaincy.
The Rawalpindi Express said that it would be unlikely for England to beat India and enter the finals. However, if such a thing happens, it would be a repeat of what happened in 1992, he claimed. Thirty years back, Pakistan defeated England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the finals and won the world cup under Imran Khan’s captaincy.
“Pakistan didn’t deserve to be in the finals," Akhtar said while reminding his viewers about his earlier prediction that Babar Azam and boys would be eliminated in the first round itself. Pakistan were totally prepared to be thrown out of the tournament, he said as he thanked the prayers that had worked in favour of the team.
“Pakistan didn’t deserve to be in the finals," Akhtar said while reminding his viewers about his earlier prediction that Babar Azam and boys would be eliminated in the first round itself. Pakistan were totally prepared to be thrown out of the tournament, he said as he thanked the prayers that had worked in favour of the team.
“Now, India, you have to buck up and must reach the finals," Akhtar sent out his message to Rohit Sharma’s team. There won’t be much interest if India fail to reach the finals, he said. However, if India manage to reach the finals, it would be a festival - he claimed. As per the Pakistani legend, Pakistan will be prepared for India in the finals. Akhtar ended the video while wishing India “all the best" for the semi-final against England.
“Now, India, you have to buck up and must reach the finals," Akhtar sent out his message to Rohit Sharma’s team. There won’t be much interest if India fail to reach the finals, he said. However, if India manage to reach the finals, it would be a festival - he claimed. As per the Pakistani legend, Pakistan will be prepared for India in the finals. Akhtar ended the video while wishing India “all the best" for the semi-final against England.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.