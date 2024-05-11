'Are you ready to retire?': Telangana CM takes dig at PM Modi, reminding ‘retirement at 75’ of Advani, MM Joshi
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questions PM Modi's retirement age policy and economic strategies. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about whether, as he had decided the age of retirement for an elected representative to be 75 years in the BJP, would that be applicable to him too.
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has taken a hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his growing age. Reddy asked just like BJP veterans LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, whether PM Modi will retire at 75. Reddy said that PM Modi decided the retirement age of Advani and Joshi at 75 and asked if it would be applicable to him (PM Modi) too.