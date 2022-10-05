‘End of Season Sale’, ‘Holiday Offers’, and ‘Festive Sales’ are the magical words every consumer eagerly awaits to hear. Though it's beneficial for both brands as well as consumers, But the internet stands divided on whether there is a discrepancy between the reality and the narrative of mega-festive discounts.

According to Kumar Saurav, Global Mobile Business Head, AdCounty Media Pvt. Ltd, looking at it from the consumer’s perspective, though beneficial in terms of discounted rates, there is a hoard of terms and conditions attached that customers often overlook. For instance, multiple time-bound offers offer lesser discounts during daytime and higher ones during nighttime.

“According to an analysis by Ace Turtle, the average discount on days when there are no sales events is 47%, which barely increases to 50% on such days. So, the notion of heavier discounting during the festivities might not be true in all cases," he added.

Online holiday sales have become the norm for convenient and affordable shopping globally.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, Co-Founder, WoodenStreet said the consumers do get extra discount on festive holiday sales. Such festive holidays give you time to browse smartly and make a wise choice of investment.

Hence, holidays are the ideal time for retailers to bring their best foot forward with exciting discount sales.

During the holiday season, individuals do a lot of shopping. Consumers try taking advantage of large special offers offered by companies.

Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra said increased audience usually leads to more sales - and not just of sale items. Since the discounts attract more consumers, you get more potential consumers for those other products on your website, as most buyers will take a gander at what else you have to offer prior to actually making a purchase.

During the festivals of Ganpati, Navratri, and Diwali, sales of automobiles, real estate, furniture, home décor, 2 wheelers, apparel & lifestyle items jump.



“Indians believe these times as auspicious and it is natural they remain on buying sprees during this period. Hence to further fuel market growth, retailers also come up with numerous discount offers," said Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore

The holiday/Festive season sale can benefit consumers, provided they act smart and do proper research before making a final purchase.