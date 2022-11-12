Are you taking this vitamin supplement? Beware! It can cause cancer

Are you taking this vitamin supplement? Beware! It can cause cancer2 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Nicotinamide riboside (NR) taken for cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health can cause cancer
Are you taking vitamin B3 supplements, like nicotinamide riboside (NR), for cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health? Beware! A new study has revealed NR may actually increase the risk of serious illness, including cancer.
The new study by the University of Missouri showed NR not only increases the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer but also increases the likelihood that cancer will metastasize or spread to the brain.
Lead author Elena Goun, an associate professor of chemistry at MU, pointed out, once cancer spreads to the brain, there are no effective treatment options available.
She further adds, this study specifically shows how we should be careful about picking medicine and also be extremely aware of its side effects, especially about supplements like NR that are widely available in stores.
"Some people take them [vitamins and supplements] because they automatically assume that vitamins and supplements only have positive health benefits, but very little is known about how they actually work," Goun said adding, "Because of this lack of knowledge, we were inspired to study the basic questions surrounding how vitamins and supplements work in the body."
"Our work is especially important given the wide commercial availability and a large number of ongoing human clinical trials where NR is used to mitigate the side effects of cancer therapy in patients," Goun said.
The researchers used this technology to compare and examine how much NR levels were present in cancer cells, T cells and healthy tissues.
"While NR is already being widely used in people and is being investigated in so many ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box -- it's not understood," Goun said. "So that inspired us to come up with this novel imaging technique based on ultrasensitive bioluminescent imaging that allows quantification of NR levels in real-time in a non-invasive manner. The presence of NR is shown with light, and the brighter the light is, the more NR is present."
In the future, Goun would like to provide information that could potentially lead to the development of certain inhibitors to help make cancer therapies like chemotherapy more effective in treating cancer. The key to this approach, Goun said, is to look at it from a personalized medicine standpoint.
"Not all cancers are the same in every person, especially from the standpoint of metabolic signatures," Goun said. "Often times cancers can even change their metabolism before or after chemotherapy."
