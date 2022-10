Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) predicted late Saturday night and Sunday morning that the entire Delhi-NCR region could witness light to moderate rainfall. The update comes after the region witnessed heavy rainfall late Friday night and throughout Saturday.

IMD predicted that light to moderate intensity rainfall over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in other areas in the region including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad.

In another weather update, IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall in 'adjoining areas of few places of Delhi and NCR' including Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Sambhal, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Pahasu, Narora, Sahaswan.

The prediction included cities such as Jattari, Badayun, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Mathura, Etah, Agra (U.P.) Bharatpur (Rajasthan).