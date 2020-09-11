Aren’t you anguished: Kangana asks Sonia over row with Maharashtra govt

The “Queen" actor, who has been given Y-plus category security, posted a series of tweets comparing the BMC to goons, terming the state government a “milavat sarkar" and recalling Marathi culture and pride. Later in the day, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Ranaut at her residence in Khar here and alleged that the BMC demolition drive at her bungalow in Bandra was carried out in a sentiment of revenge and the Maharashtra government, too, had a role to play.