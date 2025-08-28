Indian citizens with valid US visas can now visit Argentina without a separate visa

Argentina has simplified travel rules for Indian citizens holding valid US visas, making it easier for them to visit the South American country. The Argentine Government has announced a major easing of entry rules for Indian citizens holding US visas, allowing them to travel to Argentina without applying for a separate Argentine visa.

The announcement was made by Mariano Caucino, Argentina’s Ambassador to India, on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Caucino, a resolution published in Argentina’s Official Gazette allows Indian travelers with US tourist visas to enter Argentina without applying for a separate Argentine visa.

Caucino said, "The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa."

Caucino described the move as a boost for tourism, adding, "This is wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We're ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country."

The policy is expected to boost tourism and reinforce cultural and economic connections between the two countries. Indian travelers can now benefit from a simplified visa-free entry process, making it easier to visit Argentina for leisure and holidays.