Ariha Shah's case: ‘We are giving high priority to this case…’ says MEA1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said they had summoned the German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week in connection with the case of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been placed in foster care in Berlin for more than 20 months after the seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury in September 2021, reported PTI.