The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said they had summoned the German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week in connection with the case of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been placed in foster care in Berlin for more than 20 months after the seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury in September 2021, reported PTI.

The baby girl was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) in September, 2021 after she suffered an accidental injury.

"We are giving high priority to this case... We have called the German Ambassador this week regarding this. We've asked the German authorities to bring back the child at the earliest. We are in touch with the German authorities," ANI reported quoting MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagch.

Bagchi said, “We believe that at a minimum, the child’s cultural rights and her rights as an Indian are being infringed upon by her being placed under German foster care."

German authorities have said the child was placed in foster care after her Indian parents allegedly harassed her.

Bagchi said the Indian government has pressed Germany on the early return of the baby, saying it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

"We remain committed to ensuring the return of Ariha Shah to India," PTI reported quoting Bagchi.

"India has a robust child welfare and protection system, and there are potential foster parents in India who are willing to bring up the child in her own socio-cultural milieu,"he added.

In June, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and 58 other members of Parliament belonging to 19 political parties signed the joint letter addressed to the German Ambassador to India for the repatriation of a two-year-old baby girl Ariha Shah, who is currently under German foster care, to India, reported AN.I

In December 2022, external affairs minister S Jaishankar raised the issue with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and conveyed India’s concerns over the baby.