Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz may have been injured after a ceiling collapsed at the location where they were shooting a song sequence for Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Arjun Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani were shooting at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms, in Mumbai, when the ceiling collapsed in parts.

Here's what happened

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told ETimes that the incident occurred due to vibrations caused by the sound system during filming.

“The song was being shot at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms, when the ceiling of the location collapsed, injuring Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Mudassar Aziz. Since the location has been there for a long time, the vibrations from the sound caused the set to tremble, leading the further portions to tremble off,” he said.

Notably Bhumi Pednekar was also present during the shoot of the song sequence.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was also present on the set when the roof collapsed, said, “We were shooting a song, and the first day went well. On the second day, everything was going fine until around 6 PM when we were taking a shot. We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed."

"Luckily, it fell in parts and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen on us, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt. These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies we are sure that the safety measures are checked. However, many a times the safety of the location isn't properly verified before it is offered for shooting.” he added.

"The director was hurt, DOP Manu Anand fractured his thumb and I suffered injuries to my elbow and head. Fortunately, no one was critically hurt, which was a blessing. Even our camera attendant injured his spine," Vijay Ganguly told E-Times.

Filmmakers write to CM Fadnavis Ashok Dubey informed that these incidents are not isolated and that they have written about the same to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Dubey told E Times that such incidents have been happening frequently, particularly on temporary structures like Chitrakoot and Royal Palms, which are used for shooting.

FWICE has now initiated a drive to address these recurring accidents.