Arjun Kapoor comment on Ashneer Grover's bday wish, says Yeh To Doglapan Nahi

Arjun Kapoor comment on Ashneer Grover's bday wish, says Yeh To Doglapan Nahi3 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- The actor celebrated his 37th birthday on 26 June this year.
Malaika and Arjun who are currently Paris to celebrate the latter's bday met Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in the city of romance.
The actor celebrated his 37th birthday on 26 June this year.
On the eve of his birthday, Grover took to Instagram handle to wish Arjun and also shared photos with the couple.
In a post, Grover wrote, "Rendez-vous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial in Paris, Tres gentil et tres jolie!"
'Tres gentil et tres jolie' is French which translates to 'they are very kind and sweet' in English.
Grover then shared another photo with Arjun and showered the actor with praise and wrote, "@arjunkapoor is a true Kapoor - dashing, charming and super funny ! Happy birthday dude!!"
In the comment section, Arjun jokingly replied him with Ashneer's famous one-liner, ‘ye sab doglapan hai’ from the popular business reality show Shark Tank saying, "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu ??? Photo post karli aur wish bhi kar diya yeh to doglapan nahi achi baat hai... thanks fr the wishes my man..."
Ashneer has been posting pictures with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover as they explore places in the French nation. Earlier Ashneer took a jibe at Indian tourists travelling abroad as he posted a photo with his wife in France. He wrote, "Baat baat pe London, Geneva Paris pahuch jaate hai ! Yahaan ki bhi baatein karo - Dilli, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon !!"
Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as a judge on Sony TV's 'Shark Tank India'. Based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA, 'Shark Tank India' launched its first season in December last year. The first season was a huge success and the show has been renewed for season two.
Apart from Ashneer, the first season was judged by Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and MamaEarth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh. The show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha.
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been posting cute snaps of each other, giving fans a glimpse of their time in Paris.
Malaika penned a heartfelt note for him. Sharing a picture and video on Instagram, Malaika wished her beau in the cutest way!
Malaika attached a lovely caption to the post and wrote, "Make a wish my love...... may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday."
Yesterday, Arjun took to his Instagram to share lovey-dovey pictures with Malaika and captioned the post "Eiffel good... I knew I would..."
The power couple looked so-in-love as Malaika acted coy and hid behind her beau, Arjun with a smile on her face. Arjun also flashed a grin, wearing a chic black cap.
The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening as they flew off to Paris.
Amidst rumours of the couple tying the knot by the end of this year, the couple keeps giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives on Instagram.
On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.
The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29.
Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.
(With inputs from agencies)
