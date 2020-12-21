OPEN APP
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal arrives at the NCB office to appear before the agency in a drug related case, in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI21-12-2020_000034A) (PTI)
Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in drug case

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 02:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Bollywood actor is being questioned in the drug case being carried out by the anti-drugs agency after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its office in Mumbai at around 11:30 am for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

The actor is being questioned in the drug case being carried out by the anti-drugs agency after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

News agency ANI shared a photo of Arjun Rampal from outside the NCB office. Their tweet read, "Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case."

Earlier, Rampal had sought time till 21 December to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on 16 December.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on 13 November in the matter.

NCB officials had on 9 November conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

With agency inputs

