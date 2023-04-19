Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defending 20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The left-arm pacer bowled a superb final over, picking up his maiden IPL wicket and helping MI clinch a last-over thriller by 14 runs as Arjun conceded just six runs and took a wicket.

Proud father Sachin Tendulkar earlier wrote an open letter to his son.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," Sachin wrote to his son Arjun Tendulkar.

“You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Sachin added.

Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan earlier congratulated Arjun Tendulkar on his IPL debut. The Pathaan actor wrote, “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!"

Sachin took time to reply to this. But, when he did, the Little Master made sure it was “pure gold". “There are gold threads in both, MI & KKR jerseys but your heart is 100% gold, Shah Rukh! Thank you so much for your warm wishes," he wrote.

Arjun's impressive performance drew praise from former India cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was commentating on the match. Shastri commended the youngster's clarity of thought and the quality of his deliveries. He also jokingly remarked that Arjun had now gone one up on his dad, who had never taken a wicket in the IPL.

During a post-match discussion with Ravi Shastri, Arjun expressed his happiness on picking up his maiden IPL wicket. Shastri playfully pointed out that Arjun had gone one up on his father, who had never taken a wicket in his IPL career, delivering only 36 balls across six seasons for Mumbai Indians.

Arjun, however, handled Shastri’s ‘bouncer’ really well and maintained a humble demeanour after his impressive performance and highlighted the importance of focusing on the plan and execution. He expressed his delight at claiming his first IPL wicket and stated that he concentrated solely on executing the plan.

““Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it," Arjun said.

Regarding his approach in the last over, Arjun clarified that their game plan was to bowl wide and exploit the longer boundary, thereby forcing the batsman to target that side. He also shared his love for bowling and his willingness to contribute to the team whenever required, while sticking to the game plan and giving his best effort.

Arjun's final over began with a dot ball, followed by a run-out, and a wide. He then bowled two perfect yorkers, conceding just two runs, before dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a fuller delivery. Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher couldn't stop smiling as Arjun's teammates congratulated him on his successful over.

Sachin Tendulkar was seen watching nervously from the pavilion, with his eyes fixed on his son's bowling. The win was Mumbai Indians' third on the trot, propelling them to the sixth spot in the IPL table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, suffered their third loss of the season and remained in ninth place.