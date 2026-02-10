Sachin Tendulkar invites PM Modi to Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding: ‘Thoughtful advice…'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar, who is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai.

In an Instagram post, Tendulkar added, “We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple.”

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent business family; her grandfather leads the Graviss Group, which owns well-known ice cream brands like The Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin-Robbins. She is currently a Designated Partner and Director at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai, as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs records.

She holds a business management degree from the London School of Economics and also earned a Veterinary Technician diploma from Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket career Following in his legendary father’s footsteps, Arjun Tendulkar has carved out his own cricketing career as a left-arm pace bowler. He represents Goa in domestic cricket and has previously played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

On the cricketing front, Arjun has claimed 48 wickets in 22 First-Class matches, while also scoring 620 runs. In List A cricket, he has taken 25 wickets and amassed 155 runs across 23 games. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Arjun was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants.

Arjun Tendulkar's net worth Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated at around ₹22 crore, with most of his income coming from the IPL. He was first signed by the Mumbai Indians in 2021 at a base price of ₹20 lakh and had his contract renewed in 2022 for ₹30 lakh. Over the past five seasons, he has earned roughly ₹1.4 crore from the IPL alone, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Arjun resides with his parents in a luxurious 6,000 sq ft home in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods. Purchased by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for ₹39 crore, the property’s current estimated value is close to ₹100 crore, the report stated.

