Arjuna award winning hockey player Varun Kumar accused of raping minor, booked under POCSO act
Indian hockey player Varun Kumar, who won the Arjuna award, has been booked under the POCSO act for allegedly raping a minor. The victim said she met Kumar in 2018 through Instagram and he promised to marry her before raping her multiple times.
Arjuna award-winning Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has been booked under the POCSO act by the Bengaluru Police after he was accused of raping a minor.
