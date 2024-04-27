Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Arjuna Awardee CRPF officer accused of sexual harassment, Govt initiates dismissal process

Arjuna Awardee CRPF officer accused of sexual harassment, Govt initiates dismissal process

Livemint

  • Khajan Singh, former chief sports officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been served notice for dismissal from service after some women levelled charges of sexual harassment against him

CRPF personnel help stranded vehicles on the road in Kashmir

The central government has initiated the process of dismissing a high-ranking officer on charges of sexual harassment levelled against him.

Khajan Singh, former chief sports officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been served notice for dismissal from service after some women levelled charges of sexual harassment against him.

The final orders will be issued after taking into consideration the reply received from the accused officer within 15 days, PTI news agency reported.

Brij Bhushan's plea for further probe in harassment case rejected, verdict on...

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accepted the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to dismiss Deputy Inspector General Khajan Singh.

The CRPF headquarters accepted the probe report prepared by the internal committee and forwarded it to the UPSC and the MHA for taking appropriate disciplinary action. The UPSC and the MHA have hence issued orders for dismissal against the DIG.

'Can I use your washroom?': Delivery boy 'sexually harasses' Bengaluru techie

The officer is facing at least two such charges and the notice for dismissal has been issued in one case. The other case too is in progress, PTI reported.

Singh won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200m butterfly event which was India's first medal in swimming at the event since 1951.

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment

Earlier Singh had denied the allegations, calling them, ""absolutely false" and made to "spoil his image".

The CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, has about 3.25 lakh personnel. It first inducted women in combat ranks in 1986. It has six all-female battalions at present with an overall strength of about 8,000 personnel in them.

It also has women personnel in sports and other administrative wings.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.