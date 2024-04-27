The central government has initiated the process of dismissing a high-ranking officer on charges of sexual harassment levelled against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khajan Singh, former chief sports officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been served notice for dismissal from service after some women levelled charges of sexual harassment against him.

The final orders will be issued after taking into consideration the reply received from the accused officer within 15 days, PTI news agency reported.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accepted the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to dismiss Deputy Inspector General Khajan Singh.

The CRPF headquarters accepted the probe report prepared by the internal committee and forwarded it to the UPSC and the MHA for taking appropriate disciplinary action. The UPSC and the MHA have hence issued orders for dismissal against the DIG.

The officer is facing at least two such charges and the notice for dismissal has been issued in one case. The other case too is in progress, PTI reported.

Singh won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200m butterfly event which was India's first medal in swimming at the event since 1951.

Earlier Singh had denied the allegations, calling them, ""absolutely false" and made to "spoil his image".

The CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, has about 3.25 lakh personnel. It first inducted women in combat ranks in 1986. It has six all-female battalions at present with an overall strength of about 8,000 personnel in them.

It also has women personnel in sports and other administrative wings.

