Armaan Kohli drug case: Bollywood actor remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Subsequently Nigerian national Uba Chinoso Wizdom was held with mephedrone in Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district late Monday night. Wizdom was suspected to be the main supplier of mephedrone in this case, the official said. Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu alias Sam, another Nigerian, was arrested from Arey Colony area here on early Tuesday morning and mephedrone and cocaine were seized from his possession, the official added.