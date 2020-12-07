Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh laud sacrifices of soldiers

Armed Forces Flag Day: Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to salute the service and valour of Indian Armed Forces.

"Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces & their families. India is proud of their heroic service & selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel & their families," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Rajnath Singh in a tweet said," On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation."

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day, and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

Extended his good wishes to the armed forces, Naik, in a video message, said, "The national security is of utmost importance for the future progress of our great nation."

Naik also appealed to citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, which is meant for their resettlement and welfare.

India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949 to honour the soldiers who valiantly fought on the borders to safeguard the country's honour.

Although December 7 is commemorated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' every year, this year Centre has announced that the whole month would be celebrated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to honour the sacrifices by armed forces in the line of duty.

