Armed forces pay tribute to corona warriors as helicopters fly past hospitals

Indian Army bands performed outside government hospitals to thank medical staff for their battle against Covid-19. The forces expressed their gratitude by flying past hospitals, showering flowers from helicopters and performing outside government hospitals.

Haryana: Indian Army band performs outside Government Hospital, Panchkula to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/BbLw8S3hsh — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

An Indian AirForce chopper flew above a government hospital in Panchkula while the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital to show respect towards corona warriors.

#WATCH: Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fhIz1pQlpM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Another Navy helicopter was seen showering flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to thank the hospital staff for the fight against Covid-19.

The Indian Air Force jets also flew over Rajpath for all frontline workers fighting Covid-19 disease.

#WATCH Indian Air Force pays aerial salute to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID19 pandemic#Delhi pic.twitter.com/2Tq43UdujU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

IAF's Su-30 aircraft was also seen flying past over Marine Drive in Mumbai to mark this day to celebrate medical warriors of the country.

