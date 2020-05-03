Armed forces pay tribute to corona warriors as helicopters fly past hospitals

Indian Army bands performed outside government hospitals to thank medical staff for their battle against Covid-19. The forces expressed their gratitude by flying past hospitals, showering flowers from helicopters and performing outside government hospitals.
An Indian AirForce chopper flew above a government hospital in Panchkula while the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital to show respect towards corona warriors.
Another Navy helicopter was seen showering flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to thank the hospital staff for the fight against Covid-19.
The Indian Air Force jets also flew over Rajpath for all frontline workers fighting Covid-19 disease.
IAF's Su-30 aircraft was also seen flying past over Marine Drive in Mumbai to mark this day to celebrate medical warriors of the country.