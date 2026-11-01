Centre plans toll exemption via FASTags for armed forces’ private vehicles

The move is aimed at preventing delays in the nationwide rollout of MLFF, which is expected to cover the country’s entire network of about 1,150 toll plazas by the end of FY28. MoRTH had earlier indicated that the system could be available across almost the entire toll plaza network by the end of this year. However, fewer than 10 toll plazas currently have MLFF, while bids have been invited for over 100 more. The ministry expects another 300-400 toll plazas to be bid out by the end of the current financial year.