Centre plans toll exemption via FASTags for armed forces’ private vehicles

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has initiated discussions with the defence ministry to develop a mechanism allowing free pass to these private vehicles without disrupting traffic flow. One proposal involves equipping such vehicles with FASTags, with the annual pass cost reimbursed by the defence ministry. However, people aware of the development said discussions remain inconclusive over who should bear the expense of the pass. Another option under consideration is a differentiated FASTag that records vehicle movement but does not deduct toll charges.