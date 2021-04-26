In a bid to bridge the gap of medical manpower falling short for the treatment of unabated surge in covid-19 patients in the country, the government has pressed to recall thretired medical personnel from armed forces into service.

All medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in Covid-19 facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat informed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

All medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ and similar HQ of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals, Rawat said. Nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals. Oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals," The CDS informed the PM.

The armed forces are also creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians. Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad. Modi also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas.

The covid-19 cases continue to rise as the second wave is raging in the country with 3,52,991 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.5% of the new cases, the union health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 28,13,658. It now comprises 16.25% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,30,907 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the government said.

The eight States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujaratand Kerala cumulatively account for 69.67% of India’s total Active Cases. The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.13% with 2,812 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 79.66% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (832). Delhi follows with 350 daily deaths, the government data showed.

All states across the country are trying to cope up with the increasing demand of oxygen, medicines, medical equipment and human resources. A 900 bed in Gujarat Dhanvantari Covid Care Hospital jointly set up by the DRDO and the state government at Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ahmedabad has become operational.

As the country grapples with rising patients overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure, states, are also working on the mitigating measure to break the chain of virus transmission. Madhya Pradesh govt extended the 'corona curfew' in Bhopal till May 3. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 'corona curfew' imposed in the state had stabilised the covid positivity rate. Chhattisgarh government has extended lockdown till May 6. All government and private offices are to remain closed during the lockdown period. Apart from this, entry of public in religious and tourist places will also be banned.

North Goa shacks begin winding up business ahead of season end as Covid-19 cases continue to surge. One of the most turbulent of all seasons for beach shack owners in the Calangute-Candolim beach-belt has practically come to an end. Karnataka has announced a two-week curfew from Tuesday 6pm to reduce the number of infections and to break the chain of the virus. Essential services will be allowed between 6 am and 10 am. There will be no public transport during the curfew, the Chief Minister said.

