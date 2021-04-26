Armed forces recall retired medical staff to work to battle COVID-19 pandemic

The armed forces are also creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians. Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad. Modi also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas.

