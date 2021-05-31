Armed forces to procure over 100 military gears from domestic vendors

“The ‘Second Positive Indigenisation List’ comprises complex systems, sensors, simulator, weapons and ammunitions like helicopters, next generation corvettes, air borne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems, tank engines, medium power radar for mountains, medium range surface to air missiles and many more such items to full fill the requirements of Indian Armed Forces," the defence ministry statement said. “This second list is planned to be implemented progressively with effect from December 2021 to December 2025," it said. It lays “special focus on weapons and systems which are currently under development or trials and are likely to translate into firm orders in the future," the statement said. “Like the first list, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus. Not only does the list recognise the potential of local defence industry, it will also give impetus to domestic research and development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities," it said. “This list also provides an excellent opportunity for ‘start-ups’ as also MSMEs which will get tremendous boost from this initiative," it said.