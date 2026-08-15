'Armed Naxals may be eliminated, but Dimagi Naxals still lurking:' PM Modi launches scathing attack; Congress hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and launched a scathing attack on Naxalism and Maoism, saying the two had destroyed the future of several young people.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, PM Modi said Maoist extremism is breathing its last in the country and called for "identifying and isolating" the "dimagi Naxals", news agency PTI reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did PM Modi mean by 'Dimagi Naxals' during his Independence Day speech? ⌵ PM Modi referred to 'Dimagi Naxals' as intellectuals with a Naxal mentality, suggesting they create unrest and violence despite the physical elimination of armed Naxals. 2 Why did PM Modi highlight the elimination of armed Naxals in his speech? ⌵ He aimed to emphasize the progress made against armed Naxalism while warning that ideological threats from 'Dimagi Naxals' still persist, impacting the society negatively. 3 How does PM Modi propose to counter the influence of 'Dimagi Naxals'? ⌵ He called for identifying and isolating these intellectual Naxals while encouraging efforts to integrate youth into the mainstream to mitigate their influence. 4 What impact has Maoist extremism had on India's youth according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi claimed that Maoist extremism had destroyed the future of many young people, indicating a need for urgent action to prevent further damage. 5 Should the public be concerned about the presence of 'Dimagi Naxals' in India? ⌵ Yes, according to PM Modi, the public should remain vigilant against 'Dimagi Naxals' as their ideologies can lead to societal unrest, despite the reduction of armed Naxal activities.

PM Modi hits out at 'Dimagi Naxals' Hailing the elimination of Naxalism, PM Modi, in his 13th consecutive Independence Day address, warned against lowering the guard against 'Dimagi Naxals'. He said that while armed Naxals may have been eliminated, the country is still dealing with 'Dimagi Naxals'.

He said, "For four decades, huge areas and people were in their clutches under the fear of guns," and added, “Over 3,500 security personnel died protecting people; the number is higher than those who die in war.”

PM Modi also recalled the time when his government came to power and said, "When we came to power in 2014, we swore to rid the country of Naxals. I am happy that Maoist violence is taking its last breath." He also emphasised that several areas have been freed of Naxalites and are now witnessing development.

He also launched a sharp attack on those who were in power and allegedly had a Naxal mentality, saying, "For years, those with a Naxal mentality had their place in the power corridors. They were in government committees as advisors. Maoist thinking impacted policies. We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest … They want to drag society on the wrong path."

The Prime Minister added that these “dimagi Naxals” must be identified and isolated, while efforts should be made to bring young people into the mainstream.

Congress slams PM Modi Following PM Modi's remarks regarding the 'Dimagi Naxals', Congress on Saturday hit back at the Prime Minister, calling his comments a "sure sign of desperation". Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi had first attacked his opponents and called them "urban Naxals" before referring to them as "dimaagi Naxals". He also called Modi a "master abuser" in all of political science.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation. It is a separate matter that he ends up doing whatever these so-called 'urban naxals' or now 'dimaagi naxals' are demanding or advocating." He added, "It is not for nothing that the PM has an MA, being the 'Master Abuser' in Entire Political Science that he is."