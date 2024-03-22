The robbers had a country-made pistol and a knife in their possession when they went in to rob the house, Hyderabad police said.

A video of mother and daughter fighting armed robbers who had entered their home has surfaced on social media. The two armed robbers had entered their home in Rasoolpura's Paigah Colony in Hyderabad, Telangana with alleged intention of robbing and killing them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI, and confirmed by the Hyderabad police, the women were initially seen fighting off one man in helmet. The robber had a weapon in his hand and was seen threatening the women. However, the women snatched the pistol, thrashed the man and forced him out of the house.

The robbers had a country-made pistol and a knife in their possession when they went in to rob the house, Hyderabad police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after, another lady is seen in the video, informing the two about another robber in the house. A few more men could also be seen entering the house to help the ladies. But the mother-daughter proved enough for him too.

They chased the other robber out of their house.

Watch complete video of the incident here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the Hyderabad police informed that they have arrested the two accused who had entered the house with the intention to rob and kill the mother and daughter.

They have been identified as Sushil Kumar and Premchandra. Both the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

DCP North zone, Hyderabad, Rohini Priyadarshini, said that two armed robbers with a country-made pistol and knife entered into a residence in Begumpet and tried to rob and kill the residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In defence mother and daughter fought them, snatched the pistol and chased them away," she added.

DCP Priyadarshini also informed that one of the robbers was caught on the spot, while the other one was caught by GRP police. "We are verifying their previous history..."

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!