Armstrong murder unfolds: Assailants dressed as ’delivery agents’ completed hit job in ’5 minutes’

It was just 5 minutes in which the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief K Armstrong unfolded.

At 7 pm on a Friday, Armstrong, who was close to his under-construction house in a congested neighbourhood in Perambur's Venugopal Swamy Koil Street was called upon as 'Anna' by three assailants dressed in regular pants and shirts.

Meanwhile, three assailants, stationed at the spot, were dressed as food delivery agents with bagpacks pretended to check directions on their phone.

Just as Armstrong turned to engage with the strangers, the assailants dressed as delivery agents pulled out machetes from their bags and began raining blows on the Dalit leader. The trio joined in.

According to eyewitnesses, the first hack came from behind and landed on his left cheek. Before the BSP TN chief could turn, the second one fell on his left ankle, in an attempt of immobilising him and preventing him from running away.

The assailants then shifted their focus on driving away the supporters of Armstrong – his brother Veeramani, driver Abdul Gani and a friend Balaji by attacking them on their head, shoulders and hands.

The men with Armstrong were pushed into a 10-ft pit dug up at the construction site, following which the attackers continued attacking the Dalit leader.

“They left only when he fell motionless,” said one of Armstrong's supporters, who was among those who first rushed in to assist upon hearing the commotion.

The assailants, reportedly about half a dozen to nine of them, then escaped on three bikes which were already kept on.

According to Times of India report citing police, the ease with which the assailants were able to navigate the congested streets of the residential area indicated that they had conducted a reconnaissance there.