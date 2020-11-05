Army chief arrives in Nepal to reset ties amid border discord

Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Nepal on Wednesday on a three-day visit seen as largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that have come under severe strain following Kathmandu incorporating some sections of Indian territory in a new map.

Naravane’s visit is at the invitation of Nepal Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa.

“The Nepali Army believes that exchange of such high-level visits and continuation of tradition helps in strengthening relations between the two armies, contributing to enhancing the relationship between the two countries," the Nepalese Army said in a statement.

“Gen. MM Naravane #COAS begins 3-day trip to Nepal today on the invitation of the COAS Nepal Army. Lt Gen P.R. Sharma, Chief of General Staff, Nepal Army, received him at TIA Kathmandu this morning. #IndiaNepalFriendship@adgpi @MEAIndia @thenepalesearmy," the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a Twitter post.

Ahead of his visit, Naravane on Tuesday said he was looking forward to his trip, which he said would go a long way in strengthening the “bonds of friendship" between the armies of the two countries.

During his trip, Naravane will visit the headquarters of the Nepalese Army, address young military officers at Nepali Army’s Staff College and attend a banquet hosted in his honour by Nepalese Army Chief Thapa. He will hold formal talks with his Nepalese counterpart at the Nepal Army headquarters on Thursday.

One of the key events during the visit is the conferring of the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army on Naravane by President Bidya Devi Bhandari in a special ceremony at the presidential palace. He will also pay a courtesy call on President Bhandari after the ceremony on Thursday and call on Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Friday.

Naravane’s Nepal trip is seen as part of a larger exercise by New Delhi to rejuvenate ties with countries in its neighbourhood comprising Myanmar, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan following greater efforts by China to expand its influence in the region.

The ties between India and Nepal had come under strain after defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May.

Nepal protested the construction of the road, saying that it passed through its territory. Days later, Nepal came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. Nepalese PM Oli had said that the three areas—Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belonged to Nepal and had vowed to “reclaim" them from India. The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory.





