Army chief arrives in Nepal to reset ties amid border discord

Nepal protested the construction of the road, saying that it passed through its territory. Days later, Nepal came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. Nepalese PM Oli had said that the three areas—Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belonged to Nepal and had vowed to “reclaim" them from India. The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory.