India’s Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a visit aimed at taking stock of the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and along the de facto Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan where a ceasefire has completed 100 days.

On his arrival at Srinagar, the Army Chief, accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander and Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Commander of Chinar Corps “visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation," a statement from the Indian Army said.

Naravane was also briefed on how the army was trying to identify and target those involved in radicalizing and recruiting youth into terrorist ranks, the statement said.

“Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate surrender of local terrorists were also discussed," the statement said.

Kashmir has been in the throes of an insurgency fuelled by Pakistan which pushes in terrorists into India under the cover of fire across the LoC. The two sides reached an agreement in February this year to implement an agreement reached in 2003 to stop cross border firing. The ceasefire, two people familiar with the matter said, has held since then apart from one round of firing between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border. Tensions between India and Pakistan rose after India, in August 2019, revoked the special status conferred on Kashmir and declared it a union territory – ie a region administered by New Delhi. This had caused Pakistan to send back India’s envoy in protest.

“While interacting with troops, the chief of Army staff expressed his appreciation to the soldiers and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic," the statement said.

Naravane further “reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. Later, the chief of Army staff was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland," the statement said.

The Army Chief complimented “the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other Security agencies in projecting a ‘Whole of Government’ approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the union territory," the statement said.

Naravane also called on Kashmir governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the emerging challenges and road map for long term peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

