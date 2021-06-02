Army chief arrives in Srinagar to take stock of security situation in J&K

Kashmir has been in the throes of an insurgency fuelled by Pakistan which pushes in terrorists into India under the cover of fire across the LoC. The two sides reached an agreement in February this year to implement an agreement reached in 2003 to stop cross border firing. The ceasefire, two people familiar with the matter said, has held since then apart from one round of firing between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border. Tensions between India and Pakistan rose after India, in August 2019, revoked the special status conferred on Kashmir and declared it a union territory – ie a region administered by New Delhi. This had caused Pakistan to send back India’s envoy in protest.