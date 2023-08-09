Army chief leaves for the UK on a 5-day visit

Army chief leaves for the UK on a 5-day visit1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:13 PM IST
This visit marks a milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security
New Delhi: Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande on Wednesday left for a five-day visit to the UK to attend a military event and hold talks with top British defence officials on bilateral strategic issues.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message