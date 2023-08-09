comScore
Army chief leaves for the UK on a 5-day visit

 1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:13 PM IST Livemint

This visit marks a milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security

Army chief Manoj Pande leaves for the UK on a 5-day visit. (File Photo: PTI)Premium
Army chief Manoj Pande leaves for the UK on a 5-day visit. (File Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande on Wednesday left for a five-day visit to the UK to attend a military event and hold talks with top British defence officials on bilateral strategic issues.

Pande will review the 201st Sovereign’s Parade of Commissioning Course at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst as the ‘Sovereign’s Representative’ for the parade, the ministry of defence said.

The parade is known for its illustrious history and the passing out of officer cadets from across the globe. Gen. Pande is the first Chief of the Army Staff from India to be the Sovereign’s Representative for the parade, according to the Army.

He will also visit the Indian Army Memorial room which occupies a place of pride in the Royal Military Academy.

During his visit to the UK, Pande will interact with General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff of the British Army and General Gwyn Jenkins, Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK Armed Forces.

He will engage in high-level discussions with General Sir James Hockenhull, Commander of UK Strategic Command, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddisse, Commander Field Army and Major General Zachary Raymond Stenning, Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, focusing on various matters of common interest, including defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts and strategic planning.

This visit marks a milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security, the ministry said.

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 01:14 PM IST
