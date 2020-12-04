Army Chief Gen Mukund Naravane expected to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE next week

The upswing in ties between India and the Gulf countries comes amidst a cooling of ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Pakistan. Ties fiesta frayed when Pakistan refused to send troops to join Saudi and Emirati troops in Yemen. Pakistan’s growing ties with Turkey and Malaysia also coincided with the dip in ties with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In August, Pakistan’s foriegn minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had expressed his displeasure at Saudi Arabia not convening an Organisation of Islamic Conference meeting on Kashmir.