Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit
Gen MM Naravane

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST PTI

  • The Chief of Army Staff's visit to South Korea comes two weeks after concluding a six-day crucial tour of the UAE and Saudi Arabia that reflected India's growing strategic ties with the two influential Gulf nations

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said.

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said.

South Korea has been a major supplier of military platforms and weapons to India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

More judges needed in high courts and lower courts, SC intervention seeked

2 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Modi says Delhi is strategically important, assures city's advancement

1 min read . 01:30 PM IST

Kerala: 21-yr-old Arya Rajendran elected as Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST

'No one like you, Pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST

South Korea has been a major supplier of military platforms and weapons to India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

More judges needed in high courts and lower courts, SC intervention seeked

2 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Modi says Delhi is strategically important, assures city's advancement

1 min read . 01:30 PM IST

Kerala: 21-yr-old Arya Rajendran elected as Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST

'No one like you, Pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Chief of Army Staff's visit to South Korea comes two weeks after concluding a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that reflected India's growing strategic ties with the two influential Gulf nations.

In the South Korean capital, Seoul, Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said.

The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's minister of defence acquisition planning administration (DAPA).

Gen Naravane will discuss avenues for enhancing defence relations between India and the Republic of Korea, the Army said in a statement.

The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) facility at Daejeon.

Last month, Gen Naravane travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had significant diplomatic overtones.

In October, the Chief of Army Staff, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, travelled to Myanmar during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.