Army Chief Gen M M Naravane has assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee that comprises the three service chiefs. After the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the old system is back for the time being with the General Naravane taking the mantle as Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) to ensure synergy among the three forces.

Before the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Gen Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30.

The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8. Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder, staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and ten others died in the chopper crash. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.