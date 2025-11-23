Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi says Operation Sindoor was ‘trusted orchestra’: 9 terrorist targets hit in 22 minutes

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday that Operation Sindoor was a "trusted orchestra where every musician played a synergistic role."

"And that is how in 22 minutes, we destroyed nine terrorist targets and in 88 hours, we could ensure the battle comes to an end," Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said while addressing the gathering at the 27th convocation organised by New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM).

In his address at a convocation ceremony of a Delhi-based management institute, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi also said the military operation reflected a "foresight" to anticipate change as the situation unfolded.

It was "a response shaped not in the moment, but through years of imagining how intelligence, precision and technology could converge into action," the general officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

'The movie had not even begun' On November 17, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi had said, "On Operation Sindoor 1.0, I would say that the movie had not even begun, only a trailer was shown, and after 88 hours the trailer was over."

In his address at the ceremony hosted by New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), Gen Dwivedi told the gathering of graduating students to lead with "wisdom, humility and power".

"So as you step forward today, remember the world will never stand still, markets will shift, technology will evolve, and your own ambitions will also change. Yet within that motion lies your greatest strength, the courage to learn, the agility to adapt, and the vision to lead with a purpose. Change is not what happens to us, it's what we choose to become through it," he said.

The general's address was themed on 'Navigating Change: The Real Constant' and he touched upon the aspects of evolving global dynamics, technology as a disruptive force and reflections for the road ahead.

"As the 21st century unfolded, long peace yielded to a contested landscape of competition, contestation and conflicts. As across the world today over 55 conflicts today rage on, drawing in more than 100 nations, directly or indirectly, therefore blurring the boundary between peace and conflict," he said.

And, as battlefields blurred, so did the markets, the Army chief said.

"The rise of nationalism, protectionism and sanctions led to the emergence of geoeconomics, a framework articulated by Edward Luttwak, who described it as a logic of war expressed through the grammar of commerce," he emphasised.

'Technology in military evolution' The Army chief underlined the importance of technology in military evolution.

"Technology has transformed warfare, ranging from muddy trenches to intelligent network, rifles to drones, boots to bots, and also revolutions businesses, shampoo sachets to Gemini," he added.

He also emphasised the need for adaptation and what he described in the context of change as "a velocity of relevance".

"Recognising opportunity is one thing, responding to it is another. And that response begins with the courage to embrace change before it compels you to change. When I was commissioned into the Army, computers were nowhere in the horizon in our Army. And here I stand today, leading an Army that applies data sciences and AI in modern war fighting," Gen Dwivedi said.

