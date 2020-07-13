Home >News >India >Army Chief in Jammu to review operational preparedness of troops
Army Chief General MM Naravane meets Army Chief commended troops for their high morale and exhorted them, as he visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation on the ground on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Army Chief in Jammu to review operational preparedness of troops

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2020, 02:44 PM IST ANI

  • Pertaining to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Chief General MM Narvane has reached Jammu to take the cognizance of preparations of troops
  • India has indeed registered its strong protest regarding this behaviour of Pakistan

JAMMU : Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is in Jammu today to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the border with Pakistan.

Army officials said General Naravane will be briefed by senior commanders on the security situation there.

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2020 so far, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that Pakistani forces have carried out 2432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces this year till now.

Despite these concerns having been shared, sources said that the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities.

"We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which are in contravention to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding," the sources said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

