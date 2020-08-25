Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund on Tuesday urged the armed forces to pay requisite attention to disruptive technologies which impact current and future warfare especially those with dual use and that are being driven by commercial entities and innovations.

Speaking at a two day seminar at the Army War College in Mhow, Naravane “recommended that an overarching national mission to identify the needs and congruence of products into military applications must form part of armed forces modernisation strategy," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Naravane “emphasized that the current modernization drive was focused on upgrading existing weapon systems and platforms, and that the Indian Armed Forces would have to pay adequate emphasis on the available disruptive technologies that have dual use and are being driven by commercial entities and innovations," it said.

“The seminar was a sounding board for the Indian Army on doctrinal and strategic issues of vital national importance and resulted in obtaining insight into complex themes," the Army stated. The seminar saw detailed discussions on disruptive technologies like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented reality and virtual reality, robotics, big data analytics, small satellites, 5G and 6G, quantum computing and cyber warfare, the statement added.

