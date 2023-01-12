Army chief Manoj Pande on 12 January has said that the situation on northern borders is stable but unpredictable. He also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.
Army chief Manoj Pande on 12 January has said that the situation on northern borders is stable but unpredictable. He also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.
While addressing the media ahead of the Army Day, he added that the troops have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. “We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels. We've enough reserves to deal with any contingency," he said.
While addressing the media ahead of the Army Day, he added that the troops have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. “We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels. We've enough reserves to deal with any contingency," he said.
Here are Top 5 updates from Army chief Manoj Pande you need to know:
Here are Top 5 updates from Army chief Manoj Pande you need to know:
Speaking about the northeast, he said that peace has returned to most of the states. "The economic activities and the development initiatives have yielded good results. This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of independence, he added.
Speaking about the northeast, he said that peace has returned to most of the states. "The economic activities and the development initiatives have yielded good results. This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of independence, he added.
Giving updates on Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well. At the same time, he also added that cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure however remains. “As far as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ceasefire understanding which came about in Feb 2021 is holding well but cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure however remains, " he said.
Giving updates on Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well. At the same time, he also added that cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure however remains. “As far as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ceasefire understanding which came about in Feb 2021 is holding well but cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure however remains, " he said.
Speaking on Army Day, which is marked on 15 January, every year, General Pande said they are fully aligned with the future national vision and have decided to undertake transformation which span across five key domains. "We've decided to undertake the transformation of the Indian Army and that essentially span across five key domains starting from force restructuring and optimisation, modernisation and technology infusion and Human resource management philosophy, he said.
Speaking on Army Day, which is marked on 15 January, every year, General Pande said they are fully aligned with the future national vision and have decided to undertake transformation which span across five key domains. "We've decided to undertake the transformation of the Indian Army and that essentially span across five key domains starting from force restructuring and optimisation, modernisation and technology infusion and Human resource management philosophy, he said.
General Pande said women officers might be commissioned soon into the Indian Army's Corps of Artillery, as a proposal to that effect has been forwarded to the government for its assent. "We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country," he added.
General Pande said women officers might be commissioned soon into the Indian Army's Corps of Artillery, as a proposal to that effect has been forwarded to the government for its assent. "We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country," he added.
Apart from this, the army chief also spoke on the Joshimath land subsidence issue. He said, “25-28 buildings (of Army) have developed minor cracks and the soldiers have been temporarily relocated. If needed they will be permanently relocated to Auli." Giving further details, he added, “As far as the bypass road in Joshimath is concerned, the work has been temporarily halted. But our accessibility to forward areas and operational readiness has not been affected. We will provide all assistance to the local administration."
Apart from this, the army chief also spoke on the Joshimath land subsidence issue. He said, “25-28 buildings (of Army) have developed minor cracks and the soldiers have been temporarily relocated. If needed they will be permanently relocated to Auli." Giving further details, he added, “As far as the bypass road in Joshimath is concerned, the work has been temporarily halted. But our accessibility to forward areas and operational readiness has not been affected. We will provide all assistance to the local administration."
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.