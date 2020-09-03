Army chief Naravane in Ladakh after fresh tensions with China along the border

NEW DELHI: Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday arrived in Ladakh, in the wake of fresh tensions after repeated attempts at intrusion by Chinese soldiers into Indian territory in the region.

Naravane will be briefed about the situation after Indian troops took positions on strategic heights on mountains on the south bank of Panging Tso lake over the weekend.

"The Chief of Army Staff is on a two-day visit to Leh to review operational preparedness in Ladakh region," a person familiar with the matter said.

The moves have given the Indian army an edge over the Chinese, especially since the current Indian positions on the south bank of Pangong Tso lake overlook key Chinese posts across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border. On the opposite north bank too, India has over the past few days consolidated its position.

Naravane’s visit coincides with another round of talks on Thursday – the fourth in a row – between Indian and Chinese military officers to ensure tensions do not trigger any clashes. A violent clash in June had left 20 killed on the Indian side. China had not reveal the numbers of its dead.

The Indian army’s moves over the weekend were defensive in nature, a person familiar with the matter said and they came after Chinese soldiers tried to open a new front by trying to intrude into the south bank of the lake. This was an area always under Indian control and never seen as disputed, the person cited above said.

On the north bank, Chinese troops were ensconced on the heights of Finger 4, one of eight mountain spurs jutting into the lake and were refusing to vacate their positions. Finger 4 has been seen as Indian territory with the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control border lying eight kilometers further to the east at Finger 8. India has held position upto Finger 4 but patrolled upto Finger 8 while Chinese say that their perception of the LAC lies at Finger 4. They have traditionally held till Finger 8 and patrolled upto Finger 4. But all that changed in May when the Chinese pushed upto Finger 4 and took over the ridgelines though they have vacated positions at the base of Finger 4.

