Army chief Naravane in Ladakh after fresh tensions with China along the border

On the north bank, Chinese troops were ensconced on the heights of Finger 4, one of eight mountain spurs jutting into the lake and were refusing to vacate their positions. Finger 4 has been seen as Indian territory with the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control border lying eight kilometers further to the east at Finger 8. India has held position upto Finger 4 but patrolled upto Finger 8 while Chinese say that their perception of the LAC lies at Finger 4. They have traditionally held till Finger 8 and patrolled upto Finger 4. But all that changed in May when the Chinese pushed upto Finger 4 and took over the ridgelines though they have vacated positions at the base of Finger 4.