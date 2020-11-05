Army chief Naravane presents medical equipment to Nepal army

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief, Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday presented to the Nepalese army medical equipment, including X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a statement.

Naravane is on a three-day visit to the Himalayan country aimed at putting bilateral ties back on track after Nepal published a new map showing sections of Indian territory as lying within its borders. This had upset India.

The gifting of medical equipment follows an earlier army-to-army provision of ventilators in July this year," the statement said. “Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist Nepali Army in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic," the statement added.

On Thursday, Naravane laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He was later accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters after which he went in for talks with his counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa.

Both sides discussed enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, the Indian embassy statement said.

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari is to confer the honorary rank of general of the Nepali Army on Naravane at an investiture ceremony on Thursday.

The army chief is expected to interact with Indian Army pensioners in Nepal during the visit. There are 136,000 pensioners in that country and form part of the strong links between the two sides.

The army chief’s visit follows ties between India and Nepal coming under strain after defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a key border road to Lipulekh region, which is claimed by Nepal. Kathmandu then issued a new map that showed three Indian areas -- Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura -- as part of Nepalese territory. In August, however, Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli called prime minister Narendra Modi in what was seen as an effort to reach out to India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via