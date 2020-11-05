Army chief Naravane presents medical equipment to Nepal army

The army chief’s visit follows ties between India and Nepal coming under strain after defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a key border road to Lipulekh region, which is claimed by Nepal. Kathmandu then issued a new map that showed three Indian areas -- Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura -- as part of Nepalese territory. In August, however, Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli called prime minister Narendra Modi in what was seen as an effort to reach out to India.