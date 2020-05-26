Home > News > India > Army Chief to hold meeting with top commanders from tomorrow: Report

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will hold a meeting with his top commanders from Wednesday, Army sources said on Tuesday.

During the two-day meeting, the top brass of the force is likely to discuss security issues along with other points, they said.

The meeting comes amid the Indian Army increasing presence of its troops to match the strength of the Chinese Army, which has deployed over 5,000 of its personnel on the Line of Actual Control at different locations in the Ladakh sector.

The Indian Army is also enhancing its presence in other areas to deter the People's Liberation Army troops from carrying out transgressions.At present, the Chinese Army has diverted its troops carrying out a massive exercise on their side of the LAC and deployed them at short notice across the Line of Actual Control in the areas under the Indian Army's 81 and 114 Brigades deployed to counter the Chinese assertions from Daulat Beg Oldie and adjoining areas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra. Photo: Bloomberg

Mahindra group open to hiring civilians who join Army under three-year scheme

1 min read . 17 May 2020
On May 18, when Lockdown 4.0 commenced, India’s recovery rate was 38%. (PTI)

India's recovery rate from COVID-19 rises to 41.6%, highest so far

2 min read . 02:44 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout