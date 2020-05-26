Army Chief to hold meeting with top commanders from tomorrow: Report

The Indian Army is also enhancing its presence in other areas to deter the People's Liberation Army troops from carrying out transgressions.At present, the Chinese Army has diverted its troops carrying out a massive exercise on their side of the LAC and deployed them at short notice across the Line of Actual Control in the areas under the Indian Army's 81 and 114 Brigades deployed to counter the Chinese assertions from Daulat Beg Oldie and adjoining areas.