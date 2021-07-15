New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday witnessed the firing of various artillery guns, including those being developed by domestic manufacturers, in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

He also visited Jaisalmer military station where senior commanders briefed him about operational preparedness of the Army in the region, considered crucial for the border with Pakistan, officials said.

After arriving at Jaisalmer, the Army Chief, accompanied by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain, left for the Pokhran field firing ranges where he witnessed the firing of various artillery guns, including equipment being developed by indigenous manufacturers, the Army said.

"Later, the Army Chief visited Jaisalmer military station where he was briefed by General Officer Commanding Konark Corps and other formation commanders on the operational situation and preparedness," it said in a statement.

The Army said that Gen Naravane also interacted with troops of Konark Corps and exhorted them to maintain high standards of training and professionalism.

"The Chief of Army Staff complimented the formations for adhering to force preservation measures and for provision of assistance to civilian authorities in combating the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

