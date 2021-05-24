Army chiefs of India and Bhutan hold talks on phone

Last year, another news report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) had spoken of another village -- Pangda – that had come up in Bhutan close to Doklam. Bhutanese ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel had dismissed this report. According to the SCMP report, Pangda was one of 628 “villages on the border" in the Tibet autonomous region, built according to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strategy of “stabilising Tibet for the governance of frontier regions" and to meet the goal of building a xiaokang – or “moderately well off " – society by 2021. In all, there are 241,835 residents and 62,160 households in these villages in 21 Himalayan border counties, from Nyingchi, Shannan and Shigatse to Ngari prefecture, the SCMP report said.