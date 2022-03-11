Army chopper carrying BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Additionally, the officials have noted that the cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, according to news agency PTI report. The crash took place immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence official. Search parties have rushed to the spot, according to ANI report.

"The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew," said the official.

"The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew," said the official.

More details are awaited.

