Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Army chopper carrying BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known

Army chopper carrying BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint

  • An army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel has reportedly crashed in the Gurez sector in northern Kashmir, and the officials have said that the cause of the crash and casualties are yet to be ascertained

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Additionally, the officials have noted that the cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, according to news agency PTI report. The crash took place immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan. 

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Additionally, the officials have noted that the cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, according to news agency PTI report. The crash took place immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan. 

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence official. Search parties have rushed to the spot, according to ANI report.

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence official. Search parties have rushed to the spot, according to ANI report.

"The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew," said the official.

"The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew," said the official.

More details are awaited.

More details are awaited.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!