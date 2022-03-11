Army chopper carrying BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel has reportedly crashed in the Gurez sector in northern Kashmir, and the officials have said that the cause of the crash and casualties are yet to be ascertained
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Additionally, the officials have noted that the cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, according to news agency PTI report. The crash took place immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Additionally, the officials have noted that the cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, according to news agency PTI report. The crash took place immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.