CDS Bipin Rawat's chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and a few senior officials were among the people on board
The Air Force said on Twitter that the Chief of Defence Staff was on the flight. He had taken a flight from Delhi to Sulur earlier today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An Indian Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other senior officials has crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force has confirmed in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An Indian Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other senior officials has crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force has confirmed in a tweet.
The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", the Air Force said. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it.
The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", the Air Force said. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it.
- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief the Parliament over the IAF helicopter crash that happened in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu today. Singh is likely to make a statement in a short while from now.
- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief the Parliament over the IAF helicopter crash that happened in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu today. Singh is likely to make a statement in a short while from now.
- Four bodies have been recovered, three injured persons have been rescued from the IAF helicopter crash site in Tamil Nadu, according to a PTI report.
- Four bodies have been recovered, three injured persons have been rescued from the IAF helicopter crash site in Tamil Nadu, according to a PTI report.
- However, there was no immediate information on the condition of General Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- However, there was no immediate information on the condition of General Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Video footage from showed rescue workers dousing a steaming wreckage in a wooded area. "An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.
- Video footage from showed rescue workers dousing a steaming wreckage in a wooded area. "An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.
- As per reports, 3-4 senior officials were on board. CDS Rawat, his staff and some family members were reportedly present in the Mi-series chopper.
- As per reports, 3-4 senior officials were on board. CDS Rawat, his staff and some family members were reportedly present in the Mi-series chopper.
- The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington where he.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington where he.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
- The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80% burns to a nearby hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities.
- The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80% burns to a nearby hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
- The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed. The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, according to reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed. The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, according to reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!