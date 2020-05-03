NEW DELHI: An Indian army colonel, a major and two soldiers, along with a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police sub-inspector, were killed in a counter-terrorist operation in the valley, late Saturday, in one of the the deadliest security forces operations in the region.

The operation, which took place in Handwara in J&K's Kupwara district, also left two terrorists dead, the Indian army said in a statement.

The joint operation was based on intelligence inputs, which said civilians living in a house in Changimulla area of Handwara were taken hostage by the terrorists.

A team comprising five Army and one J&K police personnel reached the area and managed to extricate the civilians. The security team, however, came under heavy fire from the terrorists and in the ensuing fire fight all members of the operation were killed besides two terrorists, the statement added.

Share Via